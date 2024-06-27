Sage Investment Advisers LLC Invests $347,000 in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Sage Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Realty Income in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

O stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,335,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,349,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $45.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.16. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.03 and a fifty-two week high of $64.18.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.87). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Realty Income’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a jul 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.263 per share. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous jul 24 dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 6%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 291.67%.

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $271,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,317.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on O shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp started coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on Realty Income from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.35.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

