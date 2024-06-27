Sage Investment Advisers LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Sage Investment Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 746 shares during the quarter. Waste Management makes up approximately 1.8% of Sage Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Sage Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Drake & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 3,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.28, for a total value of $859,610.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,324,156.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waste Management Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Waste Management stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $213.00. The company had a trading volume of 453,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,710,845. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.71 and a twelve month high of $214.54. The company has a market cap of $85.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $207.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.23.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.23. Waste Management had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $241.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Waste Management from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Waste Management from $219.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.61.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

