Sandbox Financial Partners LLC Buys 84 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 919 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,648,259,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 69,354.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 821,648 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $580,486,000 after buying an additional 820,465 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter worth $403,034,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1,073.7% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 406,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $287,020,000 after acquiring an additional 371,648 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in ServiceNow by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,754,027 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,239,198,000 after purchasing an additional 271,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $150,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,892 shares in the company, valued at $11,124,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $741.92, for a total value of $443,668.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 428 shares in the company, valued at $317,541.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 215 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $150,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,892 shares in the company, valued at $11,124,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,530 shares of company stock valued at $3,997,012 in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $814.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $820.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $870.00 to $885.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $814.48.

ServiceNow Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NOW traded up $23.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $777.48. 328,770 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,274,241. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $527.24 and a 12 month high of $815.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $724.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $740.08. The company has a market capitalization of $159.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.96.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.41. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 20.34%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

