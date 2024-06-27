Sandbox Financial Partners LLC Has $256,000 Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Apella Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at $348,000. Rockline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at $1,982,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,096,000 after acquiring an additional 11,065 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 62,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,115,000 after acquiring an additional 16,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in American Electric Power by 1,592.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 414,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,612,000 after acquiring an additional 389,675 shares during the period. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com raised American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. UBS Group cut American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on American Electric Power from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.62.

American Electric Power Trading Up 1.0 %

AEP stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $88.04. 1,273,803 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,391,685. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $46.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.53. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $69.38 and a one year high of $93.44.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 14.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 65.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Electric Power

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total value of $518,910.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,476.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total value of $518,910.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,476.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $440,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

