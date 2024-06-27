Sandbox Financial Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,218 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF comprises about 1.9% of Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $4,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,903,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GenTrust LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACWI traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $112.37. The stock had a trading volume of 441,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,483,286. The stock has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.74. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a one year low of $88.33 and a one year high of $113.08.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.9354 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

