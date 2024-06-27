Sandbox Financial Partners LLC Purchases 278 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 103.2% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 732,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,948,000 after acquiring an additional 371,831 shares in the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $105,273,000. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 358.4% during the fourth quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 318,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,718,000 after purchasing an additional 249,112 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 103.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 295,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,620,000 after purchasing an additional 150,444 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,189,000.

NASDAQ:SMH traded down $3.08 on Thursday, reaching $257.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,918,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,180,295. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $136.10 and a 1-year high of $279.57. The firm has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $237.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.62.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

