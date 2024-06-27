Sandbox Financial Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF comprises about 1.0% of Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $2,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JMST. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 115.8% during the 1st quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 6,266 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 35,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 4,037 shares during the last quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Lpwm LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 48,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 6,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 6,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period.

BATS JMST traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $50.73. The company had a trading volume of 353,699 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.67 and its 200-day moving average is $50.70.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1445 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

