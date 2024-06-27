Sapphire (SAPP) Price Hits $0.0025 on Major Exchanges

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 22% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. Over the last seven days, Sapphire has traded down 11.2% against the dollar. One Sapphire coin can currently be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sapphire has a market capitalization of $4.49 million and $366.79 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,434.82 or 0.05589401 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00045206 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00015419 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00008388 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00013322 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00011188 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002489 BTC.

Sapphire Coin Profile

Sapphire (CRYPTO:SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,798,537,197 coins and its circulating supply is 1,777,957,374 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

Sapphire Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

