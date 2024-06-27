SATS (1000SATS) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $93.03 Million

SATS (1000SATS) traded up 14.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. In the last seven days, SATS has traded up 15.2% against the dollar. SATS has a market capitalization of $414.93 million and approximately $93.03 million worth of SATS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SATS token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

SATS Profile

SATS’s total supply is 2,100,000,000,000 tokens. SATS’s official website is unisat.io/brc20/sats.

Buying and Selling SATS

According to CryptoCompare, “SATS (1000SATS) is a cryptocurrency . SATS has a current supply of 2,100,000,000,000. The last known price of SATS is 0.00016738 USD and is down -3.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $30,781,352.50 traded over the last 24 hours.”

