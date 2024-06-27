SCB X Public (OTCMKTS:SMUUY) Stock Price Down 24.3%

SCB X Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SMUUY – Get Free Report) shares were down 24.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.72 and last traded at $1.75. Approximately 3,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 73% from the average daily volume of 2,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.31.
SCB X Public Trading Down 24.3 %
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.75 and its 200 day moving average is $1.75.
About SCB X Public
SCB X Public Company Limited operates as a holding company for The Siam Commercial Bank Public Company Limited that provides various financial products and services. The company offers various personal banking products and services, including savings, current, fixed deposit, and long term deposit accounts; payroll solutions; home, car, and personal loans; accident, savings, health expense, and other insurance services; debit, credit, prepaid, and gift cards; mutual funds, bonds, debentures, and other investment products; and payment, digital banking, and other services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than SCB X Public
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- BlackBerry Stock: Strong Earnings, Profitability Challenges Ahead
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Progress Software Stock Back in the Green After Beating Forecasts
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Goldman Sachs Raises Stock Target for Affirm: Key Insights
Receive News & Ratings for SCB X Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCB X Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.