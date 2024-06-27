Scharf Investments LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Scharf Investments LLC raised its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PDM. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Adero Partners LLC purchased a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Inceptionr LLC purchased a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 15,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Price Performance

PDM stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.04. The company had a trading volume of 733,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.91 and a 1 year high of $8.05. The company has a market capitalization of $872.19 million, a P/E ratio of -11.41 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.87.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $144.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.41 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 12.90%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.10%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -81.97%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (also referred to herein as "Piedmont" or the "Company") (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. The Company is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by Standard & Poor's and Moody's.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.