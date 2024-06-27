Scharf Investments LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Scharf Investments LLC cut its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,114,601 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 74,951 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises 4.6% of Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $168,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in CVS Health by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,859 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 4,498 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.88 per share, with a total value of $53,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 21,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,424.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on CVS. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on CVS Health from $95.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Baird R W upgraded CVS Health to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.05.

CVS Health Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded down $2.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $58.37. 16,221,576 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,083,041. The company has a market cap of $73.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.38. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $52.77 and a twelve month high of $83.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.81.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.38). CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $88.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

