Scharf Investments LLC Invests $436,000 in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Scharf Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 85.0% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $668,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 6.8% during the first quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Flagstar Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 14.3% during the first quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 4,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DIA traded up $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $391.58. 1,599,983 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,503,675. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $388.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $385.21. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $323.21 and a 1 year high of $400.99.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.