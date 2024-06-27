Scharf Investments LLC Takes $228,000 Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Scharf Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 7,449 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 54,013 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after buying an additional 10,398 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,918 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 21,536 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 4,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 126,831 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,344,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Gentex

In other news, Director Joseph B. Anderson, Jr. sold 4,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total transaction of $162,513.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,707.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gentex Price Performance

Shares of Gentex stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.38. 1,184,593 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,401,702. Gentex Co. has a 12-month low of $27.86 and a 12-month high of $37.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.30.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). Gentex had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The business had revenue of $590.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Gentex’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GNTX shares. Guggenheim increased their target price on Gentex from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 16th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Gentex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.83.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

