Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Stake Lessened by Thrive Wealth Management LLC

Thrive Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,201 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up 1.2% of Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $5,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,023.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 29,269,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,804,000 after purchasing an additional 26,665,035 shares during the last quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $155,592,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,928,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,861,000 after buying an additional 2,154,120 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,058,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,219 shares during the period. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 41.5% in the first quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,358,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,059,000 after acquiring an additional 984,594 shares during the last quarter.

SCHF stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.38. The company had a trading volume of 3,188,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,657,112. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.29 and a fifty-two week high of $39.86.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

