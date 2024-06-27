Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Purchased by Janiczek Wealth Management LLC

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Shares of SCHG stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $101.65. The company had a trading volume of 868,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,333. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.35. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $69.78 and a 52-week high of $102.03. The stock has a market cap of $29.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

