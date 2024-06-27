Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Stake Raised by WealthCare Investment Partners LLC

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,843 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

SCHG traded up $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $101.63. The company had a trading volume of 355,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,157. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $69.78 and a one year high of $102.03. The company has a market capitalization of $29.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.93 and a 200-day moving average of $90.35.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.