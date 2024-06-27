Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Acquired by Colorado Capital Management Inc.

Colorado Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 430.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,929 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,415 shares during the period. Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 21.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 221,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,214,000 after buying an additional 38,925 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 407,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,636,000 after purchasing an additional 157,365 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 20.2% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 76,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after purchasing an additional 12,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 14.2% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $64.51. 1,152,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,733,087. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.00. The company has a market capitalization of $42.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $48.31 and a 52-week high of $64.95.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.