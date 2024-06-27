Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC lowered its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 31.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 80,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,459 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHX. Facet Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 16,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Somerset Group LLC now owns 44,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 6,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11,142.9% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 530,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,936,000 after acquiring an additional 526,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gordian Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,081,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:SCHX traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $64.51. 1,152,821 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,733,087. The company has a market capitalization of $42.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.31 and a fifty-two week high of $64.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.00.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

