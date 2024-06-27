Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,254,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256,872 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 1.12% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $450,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 518.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,300,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,176,000 after acquiring an additional 23,726,348 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,144,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579,005 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2,285.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,641,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572,214 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 10,281,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steele Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,562,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHX traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $64.51. 1,152,821 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,733,087. The firm has a market cap of $42.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $48.31 and a 52-week high of $64.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.00.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

