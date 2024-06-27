Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.28

Shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Get Free Report) (TSE:SEA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.28 and traded as high as $14.36. Seabridge Gold shares last traded at $13.95, with a volume of 373,200 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seabridge Gold to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st.

Seabridge Gold Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -38.39 and a beta of 1.14.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA – Get Free Report) (TSE:SEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.10). Analysts forecast that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seabridge Gold

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC raised its stake in Seabridge Gold by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 3.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 48,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Seabridge Gold by 5.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 0.5% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 330,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Seabridge Gold in the first quarter worth about $30,000. 34.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. The company was formerly known as Seabridge Resources Inc and changed its name to Seabridge Gold Inc in June 2002.

