SeaStar Medical Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ICUCW) Short Interest Update

SeaStar Medical Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ICUCW – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 88.1% from the May 31st total of 27,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 126,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SeaStar Medical Trading Up 17.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ICUCW traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.05. 45,382 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,437. SeaStar Medical has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.09.

About SeaStar Medical

SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation, a medical device company, develops a platform therapy to reduce the consequences of hyperinflammation on vital organs in the United States. The company offers inflammatory response to fend off infections and repair damaged tissue in the body. It is also developing products in various therapeutic areas, including pediatric and adult acute kidney injury on CRRT; cardiorenal syndrome in congestive heart failure; myocardial stunning in end stage renal disease; and hepatorenal syndrome.

