Seed Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Position in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Seed Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Seed Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Haleon were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Haleon by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 66,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 19,763 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Haleon by 559.9% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 131,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 111,713 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in Haleon by 12.1% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 45,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 4,866 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Haleon by 5.8% during the first quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoxton Planning & Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Haleon by 39.5% during the first quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 14,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 4,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

HLN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Haleon in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Haleon in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Haleon in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

HLN traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $8.43. 2,891,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,422,927. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Haleon plc has a twelve month low of $7.70 and a twelve month high of $8.96. The company has a market cap of $38.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.26.

Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Haleon had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 9.68%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Haleon plc will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

