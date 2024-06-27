Seed Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 800 Shares of VanEck CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOI)

Seed Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in VanEck CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOI – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.38% of VanEck CLO ETF worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLOI. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in VanEck CLO ETF by 386.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 264,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,790,000 after acquiring an additional 210,005 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck CLO ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,332,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in VanEck CLO ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,885,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck CLO ETF by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 137,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,148,000 after buying an additional 34,473 shares during the period. Finally, TCP Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck CLO ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $550,000.

Get VanEck CLO ETF alerts:

VanEck CLO ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:CLOI traded up $0.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.94. 47,860 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,262. VanEck CLO ETF has a 52-week low of $51.46 and a 52-week high of $53.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.81 and a 200 day moving average of $52.59.

VanEck CLO ETF Company Profile

The VanEck CLO ETF (CLOI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of any maturity. While targeting USD-denominated high-quality CLOs, the fund may still hold high-yield bonds in foreign currency.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLOI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.