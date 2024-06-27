Seed Wealth Management Inc. Sells 19,202 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Seed Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,202 shares during the quarter. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF makes up 2.9% of Seed Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Seed Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $3,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 99.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000.
Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:VRP traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.94. The stock had a trading volume of 435,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,659. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $21.60 and a 1-year high of $24.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.56.
Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Company Profile
The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- BlackBerry Stock: Strong Earnings, Profitability Challenges Ahead
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Progress Software Stock Back in the Green After Beating Forecasts
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Goldman Sachs Raises Stock Target for Affirm: Key Insights
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.