Seed Wealth Management Inc. Trims Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Seed Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,355 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Seed Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Seed Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 125,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,296,000 after purchasing an additional 32,127 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth $89,000. McNamara Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 116,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,902,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 1,198,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,460,000 after acquiring an additional 466,081 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SRLN traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.79. 3,561,071 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,870,474. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $41.19 and a 12 month high of $42.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.89.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

