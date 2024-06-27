Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) versus TravelSky Technology (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) Head-To-Head Review

TravelSky Technology (OTCMKTS:TSYHY – Get Free Report) and Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Dividends

TravelSky Technology pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Seiko Epson pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Seiko Epson pays out 16.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TravelSky Technology and Seiko Epson’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TravelSky Technology $988.15 million N/A $197.94 million N/A N/A Seiko Epson $8.68 billion 0.68 $347.68 million $0.56 13.70

Risk & Volatility

Seiko Epson has higher revenue and earnings than TravelSky Technology.

TravelSky Technology has a beta of 0.17, suggesting that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seiko Epson has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for TravelSky Technology and Seiko Epson, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TravelSky Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Seiko Epson 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares TravelSky Technology and Seiko Epson’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TravelSky Technology N/A N/A N/A Seiko Epson 4.03% 6.56% 3.73%

Summary

Seiko Epson beats TravelSky Technology on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TravelSky Technology

TravelSky Technology Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions for aviation and travel industries in the People's Republic of China. It primarily offers aviation information technology (AIT), distribution information technology, accounting, settlement, and clearing services. The company's AIT services include electronic travel distribution services, including inventory control system, computer reservation system, and airport passenger processing system services, as well as other related information technology solutions. It also provides cargo management services, as well as sells and installs related information systems; computer hardware and software development, and data network services; and computer system engineering design and installation and payment services. In addition, the company engages in technology development; sales of computers and auxiliary equipment; contracting of computer software and hardware engineering projects; technical consultation and service; system integration; real estate development and sales; self-developed commercial housing contracting; labor service subcontracting; freight management services; and trade financing services. TravelSky Technology Limited was founded in 1979 and is based in Wanchai, Hong Kong.

About Seiko Epson

Seiko Epson Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and provides services for products in the printing solutions, visual communications, manufacturing-related and wearables, and other businesses. It operates through three segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Manufacturing-related and Wearables segments. The Printing Solutions segment offers home and office inkjet printers, serial impact dot matrix printers, page printers, color image scanners, dry process office papermaking systems, commercial and industrial inkjet printers, inkjet printheads, printers for use in POS systems, label printers, printer consumables, and others. The Visual Communications segment provides 3LCD projectors for business, education, the home, and event; smart glasses; and others. The Manufacturing-related and Wearables segment offers wristwatches, watch movements, and others; factory automation products, industrial robots, compact injection molders, and other production systems; and crystal units, crystal oscillators, quartz sensors, and others for consumer, automotive, and industrial equipment applications. This segment also provides CMOS LSIs and other chips primarily for consumer electronics and automotive applications; and metal powders for use as raw materials in the production of electronic components, etc., as well as value-added surface finishing in a range of industrial fields. The company also sells PCs, etc. It has operations in Japan, the Philippines, the United States, Indonesia, China, and internationally. Seiko Epson Corporation was incorporated in 1942 and is headquartered in Suwa, Japan.

