Sequoia Economic Infrastructure (LON:SEQI) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $79.44

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Inc (LON:SEQI – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 79.44 ($1.01) and traded as low as GBX 79.20 ($1.00). Sequoia Economic Infrastructure shares last traded at GBX 79.40 ($1.01), with a volume of 1,720,526 shares changing hands.

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 79.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 81.37. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.33 billion and a PE ratio of -7,890.00.

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.72 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. Sequoia Economic Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently -70,000.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sequoia Economic Infrastructure

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Company Profile

In other Sequoia Economic Infrastructure news, insider James Stewart bought 12,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 81 ($1.03) per share, with a total value of £9,960.57 ($12,635.51). 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited invests in a diversified portfolio of senior and subordinated economic infrastructure debt investments through its subsidiary Sequoia IDF Asset Holdings SA The Company operates through investment in senior and subordinated infrastructure debt instruments and related and/or similar assets segment.

