Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL) SVP Sells $160,080.00 in Stock

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) SVP Justin Krause sold 2,000 shares of Sezzle stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $160,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,226.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

SEZL stock opened at $82.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.84. The company has a market capitalization of $464.94 million and a P/E ratio of 35.97. Sezzle Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.15 and a 52-week high of $100.00.

Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $46.98 million for the quarter. Sezzle had a return on equity of 62.26% and a net margin of 7.79%.

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Sezzle in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sezzle stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

