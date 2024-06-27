Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Separately, BWS Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a report on Monday, May 6th.

Get Shenandoah Telecommunications alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SHEN

Shenandoah Telecommunications Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of SHEN stock opened at $15.71 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.13. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a fifty-two week low of $11.87 and a fifty-two week high of $25.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $856.98 million, a P/E ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 77.44% and a return on equity of 0.27%. The company had revenue of $69.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.52 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Shenandoah Telecommunications news, SVP Richard W. Mason, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.73 per share, with a total value of $29,460.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 14,501 shares in the company, valued at $213,599.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Shenandoah Telecommunications news, CEO Christopher E. French acquired 11,000 shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.69 per share, with a total value of $161,590.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 319,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,697,127.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard W. Mason, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.73 per share, with a total value of $29,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 14,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,599.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 37,650 shares of company stock valued at $577,135. Corporate insiders own 4.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHEN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 709,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,616,000 after purchasing an additional 51,827 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 19,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 6,777 shares during the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. increased its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 23,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 4,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 445,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,172,000 after purchasing an additional 90,695 shares during the last quarter. 61.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. It operates in two segments, Broadband and Tower. The company Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky through hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand; and fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.