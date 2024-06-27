Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for WPP (LON:WPP)

WPP (LON:WPP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

WPP Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of LON WPP traded up GBX 1.60 ($0.02) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 741 ($9.40). The stock had a trading volume of 2,492,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,685,474. WPP has a fifty-two week low of GBX 656 ($8.32) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 878.60 ($11.15). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 799.51 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 763.97. The company has a market cap of £8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7,410.00, a PEG ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.11.

About WPP

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

