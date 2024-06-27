Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for WPP (LON:WPP)

WPP (LON:WPP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports.
WPP Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of LON WPP traded up GBX 1.60 ($0.02) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 741 ($9.40). The stock had a trading volume of 2,492,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,685,474. WPP has a fifty-two week low of GBX 656 ($8.32) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 878.60 ($11.15). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 799.51 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 763.97. The company has a market cap of £8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7,410.00, a PEG ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.11.
About WPP
