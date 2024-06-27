Short Interest in Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) Grows By 454.0%

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,510,000 shares, an increase of 454.0% from the May 31st total of 453,100 shares. Currently, 29.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Aethlon Medical from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aethlon Medical in a research report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEMD traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.58. 1,009,219 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,241,769. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.46. The company has a market cap of $1.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.60. Aethlon Medical has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $5.00.

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses and use in organ transplantation.

