Short Interest in Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) Grows By 454.0%

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,510,000 shares, an increase of 454.0% from the May 31st total of 453,100 shares. Currently, 29.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
AEMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Aethlon Medical from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aethlon Medical in a research report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses and use in organ transplantation.
