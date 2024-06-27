Short Interest in Auckland International Airport Limited (OTCMKTS:AUKNY) Drops By 85.7%

Posted by on Jun 27th, 2024

Auckland International Airport Limited (OTCMKTS:AUKNYGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the May 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Auckland International Airport Stock Performance

Shares of Auckland International Airport stock remained flat at $22.65 during midday trading on Thursday. 15 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.41. Auckland International Airport has a 12 month low of $20.93 and a 12 month high of $26.56.

About Auckland International Airport

Auckland International Airport Limited provides airport facilities, supporting infrastructure, and aeronautical services in Auckland and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Aeronautical, Retail, and Property. The Aeronautical segment provides services that facilitate the movement of aircraft, passengers, and cargo, as well as utility services, which support the airport; and leases space for facilities, such as terminals.

