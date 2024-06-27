Short Interest in BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Decreases By 79.9%

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200,900 shares, a drop of 79.9% from the May 31st total of 999,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 375,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

BAE Systems stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $67.01. The company had a trading volume of 171,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,717. BAE Systems has a 12-month low of $46.19 and a 12-month high of $72.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.03.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in BAE Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BAE Systems by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BAE Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $699,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BAE Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $2,710,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of BAE Systems by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 57,326 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after buying an additional 4,386 shares during the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Bank of America lowered shares of BAE Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BAE Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,142.00.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Platforms & Services, Air, Maritime, and Cyber & Intelligence. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

