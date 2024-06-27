Short Interest in BAIYU Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYU) Drops By 90.9%

BAIYU Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYU – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 90.9% from the May 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BAIYU Stock Performance

BYU stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.18. The company had a trading volume of 8,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,477. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.33. BAIYU has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $57.00.

BAIYU (NASDAQ:BYU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. BAIYU had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $28.09 million during the quarter.

BAIYU Company Profile

BAIYU Holdings, Inc engages in commodities trading and supply chain service businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company's commodity trading business engages in purchasing non-ferrous metal products, such as aluminum ingots, copper, silver, and gold from upstream metal and mineral suppliers and then selling to downstream customers.

