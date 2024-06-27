Short Interest in Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Drops By 95.2%

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 95.2% from the May 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.37. 116,386 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,828. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.86. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $25.20 and a twelve month high of $31.91.
About Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- BlackBerry Stock: Strong Earnings, Profitability Challenges Ahead
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Progress Software Stock Back in the Green After Beating Forecasts
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Goldman Sachs Raises Stock Target for Affirm: Key Insights
Receive News & Ratings for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.