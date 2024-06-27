Short Interest in Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Drops By 95.2%

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 95.2% from the May 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.37. 116,386 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,828. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.86. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $25.20 and a twelve month high of $31.91.

Get Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

About Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides adhesive tapes and self-adhesive solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

Receive News & Ratings for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.