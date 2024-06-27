Short Interest in Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Grows By 2,200.0%

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 2,200.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Brenntag Stock Down 1.6 %

BNTGY traded down $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $13.63. 27,573 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,162. The company has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.55. Brenntag has a one year low of $13.53 and a one year high of $18.72.

Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter. Brenntag had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 14.38%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brenntag will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Brenntag Cuts Dividend

Brenntag Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0498 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Brenntag’s payout ratio is 1.06%.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Germany, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling.

