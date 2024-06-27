Short Interest in CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) Rises By 1,465.0%

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,600 shares, an increase of 1,465.0% from the May 31st total of 4,000 shares. Approximately 27.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 363,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CNS Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smith Anglin Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in CNS Pharmaceuticals by 616.6% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 94,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81,094 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. 14.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNS Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 9.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CNSP traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.66. 293,661 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,000. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $398,400.00, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.75. CNS Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $137.50.

About CNS Pharmaceuticals

CNS Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CNSP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($20.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of brain and central nervous system tumors. The company's lead drug candidate is Berubicin, which completed Phase I clinical trial that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

