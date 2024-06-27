Short Interest in Engie Brasil Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) Expands By 183.8%

Engie Brasil Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGIEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a growth of 183.8% from the May 31st total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Engie Brasil Energia Price Performance

EGIEY traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,448. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Engie Brasil Energia has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $15.00.

Engie Brasil Energia Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a $0.2182 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. Engie Brasil Energia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

About Engie Brasil Energia

Engie Brasil Energia SA, together with its subsidiaries, generates, sells, and trades in electrical energy in Brazil. The company operates 76 plants, including 11 hydroelectric power plants; 1 thermal power plants; 50 wind farms; 3 biomass; 9 photovoltaic and solar power plant; and 2 small hydroelectric plants.

