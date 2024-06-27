Short Interest in Fortune Rise Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FRLA) Drops By 69.3%

Fortune Rise Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FRLA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 69.3% from the May 31st total of 7,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 30,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortune Rise Acquisition

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Rise Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $251,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Rise Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $343,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Rise Acquisition by 266.8% during the first quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 99,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 72,738 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Rise Acquisition by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 129,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 3,323 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Rise Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $1,646,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Rise Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ FRLA traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.30. The company had a trading volume of 164 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,752. Fortune Rise Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.76 and a 1-year high of $11.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.23 and a 200-day moving average of $11.13.

Fortune Rise Acquisition Company Profile

Fortune Rise Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Clearwater, Florida.

