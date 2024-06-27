Short Interest in Forza X1, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRZA) Rises By 361.1%

Forza X1, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRZA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 225,500 shares, an increase of 361.1% from the May 31st total of 48,900 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 187,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Forza X1 Price Performance

FRZA stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.40. 23,439 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,195. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 2.05. Forza X1 has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 34.27 and a quick ratio of 32.95.

Get Forza X1 alerts:

Forza X1 (NASDAQ:FRZA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Forza X1 Company Profile

Forza X1, Inc focuses on designing, developing, and manufacturing electric boats in the United States. It intends to offer its products through a vertically integrated direct-to-consumer system. Forza X1, Inc was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Fort Pierce, Florida.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Forza X1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forza X1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.