Short Interest in Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Rises By 3,233.3%

Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 210,000 shares, an increase of 3,233.3% from the May 31st total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 708,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of FJTSY traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.23. The stock had a trading volume of 469,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,915. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Fujitsu has a 52 week low of $10.95 and a 52 week high of $17.58.

About Fujitsu

Fujitsu Limited operates as an information and communication technology company in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions. The company offers multi cloud and hybrid IT services; assessment and consultative services; SAP landscape transformation services; new workplace; datacentre products comprising integrated systems, storage solutions, servers, network switches, and infrastructure management; workplace products including notebooks, tablet PC's, desktop PC's, workstations, thin clients, displays, and peripheral devices; consumption based IT services; installation and implementation services; and hardware, software, and infrastructure support services, as well as electronic devices, air conditioning products, and network solutions.

