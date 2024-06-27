Short Interest in Holiday Island Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HIHI) Grows By 200.0%

Holiday Island Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HIHI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,600 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the May 31st total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.
Holiday Island Stock Down 15.4 %
Shares of Holiday Island stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.03. 94,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,459. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.03. Holiday Island has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.18.
Holiday Island Company Profile
