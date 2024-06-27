Short Interest in Holiday Island Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HIHI) Grows By 200.0%

Holiday Island Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HIHI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,600 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the May 31st total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Holiday Island Stock Down 15.4 %

Shares of Holiday Island stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.03. 94,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,459. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.03. Holiday Island has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.18.

Holiday Island Company Profile

Holiday Island Holdings, Inc primarily engages in land development activities. It acquires, develops, manages, and sells income producing commercial and residential real estate properties located in Holiday Island, Arkansas. The company was formerly known as VillageEDOCS, Inc and changed its name to Holiday Island Holdings, Inc in February 2014.

