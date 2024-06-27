Short Interest in Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPOW) Grows By 1,366.7%

Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPOW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, an increase of 1,366.7% from the May 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Inspirato Price Performance
ISPOW stock remained flat at $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday. 13,894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,785. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average is $0.01. Inspirato has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.08.
About Inspirato
