Short Interest in Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPOW) Grows By 1,366.7%

Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPOW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, an increase of 1,366.7% from the May 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Inspirato Price Performance

ISPOW stock remained flat at $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday. 13,894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,785. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average is $0.01. Inspirato has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.08.

About Inspirato

Inspirato Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company's portfolio includes luxury vacation homes, and accommodations at luxury hotels and resorts, as well as luxury safaris, cruises, custom-designed itineraries, and other experiences.

