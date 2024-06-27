Short Interest in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Rises By 174.3%

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,640,000 shares, an increase of 174.3% from the May 31st total of 962,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,808,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 217,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,139,000 after acquiring an additional 34,147 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 19,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 4,064 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 40,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 70,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IGSB traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,339,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,962,249. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.09. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.36 and a fifty-two week high of $51.53.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1744 per share. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

