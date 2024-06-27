Short Interest in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) Drops By 97.8%

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 97.8% from the May 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF stock traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $72.38. The stock had a trading volume of 12,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,643. The stock has a market cap of $434.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.62. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF has a one year low of $60.36 and a one year high of $73.64.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.2475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEMA. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 182.2% during the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 248,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,424,000 after buying an additional 160,407 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 70,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,775,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF during the first quarter valued at $602,000.

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (EEMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Asia Custom Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Asian emerging markets firms. EEMA was launched on Feb 8, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

