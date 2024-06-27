Short Interest in Kairous Acquisition Corp. Limited (NASDAQ:KACL) Rises By 400.0%

Kairous Acquisition Corp. Limited (NASDAQ:KACL – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Kairous Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shaolin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kairous Acquisition by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kairous Acquisition by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 264,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 12,545 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kairous Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,747,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kairous Acquisition by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 126,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.35% of the company’s stock.

Kairous Acquisition Stock Up 0.2 %

KACL traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 427. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.73. Kairous Acquisition has a 52-week low of $10.93 and a 52-week high of $12.83.

Kairous Acquisition Company Profile

Kairous Acquisition Corp. Limited does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on opportunities in Asia, excluding China.

