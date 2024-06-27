Short Interest in Kambi Group plc (OTCMKTS:KMBIF) Declines By 96.0%

Kambi Group plc (OTCMKTS:KMBIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 96.0% from the May 31st total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Kambi Group Stock Performance

KMBIF stock remained flat at C$9.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Kambi Group has a 52-week low of C$8.97 and a 52-week high of C$17.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$11.31.

Get Kambi Group alerts:

About Kambi Group

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Kambi Group plc operates as an independent provider of sports betting technology and services to the betting and gaming industry in Europe, the Americas, and internationally. The company provides compliance, technology, and odds-compiling services to customer intelligence and risk management, built on, and delivered through sports betting platform.

Receive News & Ratings for Kambi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kambi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.