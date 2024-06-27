Short Interest in Moovly Media Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVVYF) Drops By 99.6%

Moovly Media Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVVYF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.6% from the May 31st total of 27,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Moovly Media Stock Down 39.9 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:MVVYF traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.01. 2,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,980. Moovly Media has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.02.
