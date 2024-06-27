Short Interest in MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) Decreases By 65.0%

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 292,900 shares, a decrease of 65.0% from the May 31st total of 837,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 334,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.25 price target (up from $17.00) on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MorphoSys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.78.

Get MorphoSys alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MorphoSys

MorphoSys Stock Up 0.7 %

MOR stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.07. The company had a trading volume of 29,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,331. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. MorphoSys has a 52-week low of $4.18 and a 52-week high of $19.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.68.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($2.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($1.73). The company had revenue of $29.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.99 million. MorphoSys had a negative return on equity of 694.31% and a negative net margin of 226.79%. As a group, research analysts predict that MorphoSys will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MorphoSys

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOR. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of MorphoSys by 153.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 361,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 218,870 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MorphoSys during the fourth quarter valued at about $426,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MorphoSys by 204.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 3,744 shares in the last quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of MorphoSys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,923,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of MorphoSys by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 4,421 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

About MorphoSys

(Get Free Report)

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients suffering from various cancers in Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company's product pipeline includes Pelabresib that is in Phase 3 trials to treat myelofibrosis and thrombocythemia; Tulmimetostat, a product candidate in Phase 1/2 trials for the treatment of solid tumors and lymphomas; Felzartamab, an antibody directed against CD38 for renal autoimmune diseases and relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; Ianalumab, a candidate in Phase 3 clinical trials for Sjögren's disease, lupus nephritis, and other autoimmune diseases; Abelacimab that is in Phase 3 trials for venous thromboembolism prevention and cancer-associated thrombosis; Setrusumab, which is in Phase 2/3 trials for osteogenesis imperfecta; and Bimagrumab, a product candidate in Phase 2b trials for adult obesity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MorphoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MorphoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.